20-year-old woman files complaint against Bengaluru MLA Munirathna for casteist abuse

BENGALURU: In fresh trouble for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency BJP MLA Munirathna, a 20-year-old daily wage labourer has filed a complaint against him and six others for allegedly abusing construction workers, demolishing temporary sheds, and outraging the modesty of women. The police have filed a case under the Prevention of Atrocities Act against him.

The accused have been identified as Munirathna, Vasanthkumar, Chanakesava, Naveen, Sreerama, Peenya Kitty, and Peenga Ganga.

According to the FIR, Geetha and others, residents of Akkamahadevi Slum near Peenya Degree College in SRS Circle, Peenya, stated that over 60 families were staying in the slum and working as daily wage labourers and construction workers.

On Monday, around 11 am, MLA Munirathna, along with his associates, arrived at the slum with earthmovers and demolished the temporary sheds.

When the residents approached him to question the action, Munirathna allegedly started abusing them, ordered them to leave and return to their native places in north Karnataka, and manhandled and kicked the women on the chest, the FIR states.

The RMC Yard police said that a case has been registered against the MLA and six others under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as sections 324 (mischief ), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offense committed in prosecution of a common object) of the BNS and further investigation are on.