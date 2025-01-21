Beer prices up in Karnataka, breweries told to cut down on sugar content

“Minimum price of all strong beers will not be lower than Rs 145. Legend beer, which was priced the lowest, at Rs 100 for a 650ml bottle, will now cost a minimum Rs 145. There won’t be much difference in premium beer pricing,” sources said.

In a first, the government has made it mandatory for breweries to prepare beer -- fermented liquor “from malt or grain with or without sugar and hops, and include ale, black beer, porter, stout and spruce beer” and ensuring that the sugar content is “not more than 25% by weight.”

“All breweries will, henceforth, have to mandatorily declare the ingredients of beer. Sugar content can be zero, but not above 25% by weight. The new rates came into effect today. For the new labels, the Excise Department has given time to breweries till February 1,” the sources said.

“One of the reasons for higher pricing is to restrict youth from getting initiated into drinking, which usually starts with beer,” sources said.