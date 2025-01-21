Belagavi decked up for Congress’s Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim event

‘NO DIFFERENCES AMONG LEADERS’

After visiting the residence of former MLA Feroz Sait in Belagavi, Shivakumar reacted sharply to media reports that the party has divided into two groups and that MLA Asif Sait, Feroz Sait’s brother, has identified himself with Shivakumar’s rival group.

He said some TV channels are airing false stories and speculation about Congress. “I went to Sait’s residence as he is a senior Congress leader. We both had a good discussion on various issues. I appeal to media houses not to plant stories and spoil your image.’’ he said.

He asserted that all leaders in the state Congress are united and there is no rebellion or personal differences among any leaders. He said he is holding a responsible post of KPCC president and is taking all workers together.

On Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s comment that only Nathuram Godse was not responsible for Gandhiji’s assassination, Shivakumar said, “Yatnal is a mental case. I will ask Minister MB Patil and we all arrange to admit him (Yatnal) to a good mental hospital.’’