Belagavi decked up for Congress’s Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim event

BELAGAVI: Belagavi has spruced itself up to the big-ticket, much-hyped event of Congress – Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan – which will be attended by top party leaders, including Members of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The programme will be held at CPEd Ground on Tuesday to mark 100 years of the historic 1924 Congress session, which was presided over by Mahatma Gandhiji at Tilakwadi, Belagavi.
Briefing the media here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, also KPCC president, said that at least 60 top Congress leaders from different parts of the country, including 20 Congress Working Committee members, PCC presidents and MPs, will be present on the dais. He said Priyanka Gandhi has already confirmed her participation and will arrive in Belagavi on Tuesday morning. All MLAs and MLCs in the state too will attend the programme, he added.
“The objective of the event is to spread the message and words of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar. Besides, this is a movement to safeguard the Constitution. The great contributions of Ambedkar and Gandhi and their role in building the nation will be remembered and the entire event is being held in their memory,’’ he added. It will be conducted as per the schedule prepared for it last month before it was postponed because of the passing of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, he said, adding that efforts are being made to make it a memorable event.
Earlier in the day, Shivakumar visited several venues, including Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where a mammoth statue of Gandhiji will be unveiled by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at 10.30 pm on Tuesday. He reviewed the preparations where only a select group of top leaders and guests has been invited. The unveiling of the statue and the main Congress event at CPEd Ground were supposed to be held on December 26 and 27, but were postponed.
Shivakumar invited former Rajya Sabha member and Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore for Tuesday’s events, by visiting his residence. Speaking there, Shivakumar said Kore’s family played a great role during the freedom struggle and it can never be forgotten.
‘NO DIFFERENCES AMONG LEADERS’
After visiting the residence of former MLA Feroz Sait in Belagavi, Shivakumar reacted sharply to media reports that the party has divided into two groups and that MLA Asif Sait, Feroz Sait’s brother, has identified himself with Shivakumar’s rival group.
He said some TV channels are airing false stories and speculation about Congress. “I went to Sait’s residence as he is a senior Congress leader. We both had a good discussion on various issues. I appeal to media houses not to plant stories and spoil your image.’’ he said.
He asserted that all leaders in the state Congress are united and there is no rebellion or personal differences among any leaders. He said he is holding a responsible post of KPCC president and is taking all workers together.
On Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s comment that only Nathuram Godse was not responsible for Gandhiji’s assassination, Shivakumar said, “Yatnal is a mental case. I will ask Minister MB Patil and we all arrange to admit him (Yatnal) to a good mental hospital.’’