Bengaluru to host 3-day millet fair from Jan 23

BENGALURU: Representatives from nearly 10 countries and agriculture ministers and bureaucrats from over 25 states in India will take part in the International Trade Fair - Organics and Millets 2025, Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy has said. The fair will be held at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds from January 23 and conclude on January 25.
“Like last year, this year too, more stress is laid on encouraging farmers to grow millets. Producers-marketers consultative meeting will be held at the fair to provide market linkage for organic and millet products of Karnataka,” Chaluvarayaswamy said.
He said that there will be 300 stalls and that 141 buyers and 125 sellers have already registered for the B2B meeting. “There will be demonstrations of millet processing, value addition and other technologies from research institutes like the Indian Institute of Millets Research, Central Food Technological Research Institute and others,” the minister said.
A provision has been made to exhibit the landraces which are being cultivated by farmers since generations. Thirty farmers involved in indigenous farming will display their indigenous samples at the fair, he added.
He said a special attraction at the fair will be the Soil Pedon Pavilion, that will create awareness about the importance, properties, classification and structure of soil. He said that the total area under millet cultivation in Karnataka is 18.37 lakh hectares and the state stands second in India, next to Rajasthan in millet production.