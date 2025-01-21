Bengaluru to host 3-day millet fair from Jan 23

He said that there will be 300 stalls and that 141 buyers and 125 sellers have already registered for the B2B meeting. “There will be demonstrations of millet processing, value addition and other technologies from research institutes like the Indian Institute of Millets Research, Central Food Technological Research Institute and others,” the minister said.

A provision has been made to exhibit the landraces which are being cultivated by farmers since generations. Thirty farmers involved in indigenous farming will display their indigenous samples at the fair, he added.

He said a special attraction at the fair will be the Soil Pedon Pavilion, that will create awareness about the importance, properties, classification and structure of soil. He said that the total area under millet cultivation in Karnataka is 18.37 lakh hectares and the state stands second in India, next to Rajasthan in millet production.