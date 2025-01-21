BJP meet today to discuss internal issues

BENGALURU: With infighting in BJP becoming apparent, with party leaders openly criticising each other, senior leaders are holding a series of meetings in Bengaluru on Tuesday to discuss various issues, including the party’s internal matters.
The BJP leaders are holding a meeting with elected representatives, followed by an organisational meeting to discuss the state president’s election and then a core committee meeting in the evening, which is expected to discuss the killing of cows, alleged scams involving the Congress government and the MDA case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, among others.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra told media persons on Monday that BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Pon Radhakrishnan and co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy are coming to Bengaluru. At 3 pm, at the BJP office in Malleswaram, elected representatives, including MLAs, MPs and MLCs, will meet party leaders.
At this meeting, many issues will be discussed and also opinions will be taken on the developments taking place in the state. Later, there will be a meeting related to the organisation.
“At present, mandal president polls are over and the district president poll process is underway. In the meeting, the state president election will also be discussed. The returning officers, co-returning officers, and 13 observers will take part in the meeting,” he said. Followed by this, BJP will hold its State Core Committee meeting. “In all the three meetings, many issues will be comprehensively discussed,” the party state president said.
Speaking on the killing of a cow in Honnavar, Vijayendra termed it an inhuman act. At Vijayapura, labourers were brutally attacked. “Many crimes are being reported every day. People have lost trust in the police. It is such a shameful act. When such acts happen, the Siddaramaiah government becomes soft.
Anti-national and anti-Hindu people have no fear because of the government. The government has to wake up,” he said. In the last one year, many such incidents have happened and the government must take action. Vijayendra said that even the Congress MLAs are unhappy, as they are unable to take up any development work in their constituencies.