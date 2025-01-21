BJP meet today to discuss internal issues

“At present, mandal president polls are over and the district president poll process is underway. In the meeting, the state president election will also be discussed. The returning officers, co-returning officers, and 13 observers will take part in the meeting,” he said. Followed by this, BJP will hold its State Core Committee meeting. “In all the three meetings, many issues will be comprehensively discussed,” the party state president said.

Speaking on the killing of a cow in Honnavar, Vijayendra termed it an inhuman act. At Vijayapura, labourers were brutally attacked. “Many crimes are being reported every day. People have lost trust in the police. It is such a shameful act. When such acts happen, the Siddaramaiah government becomes soft.

Anti-national and anti-Hindu people have no fear because of the government. The government has to wake up,” he said. In the last one year, many such incidents have happened and the government must take action. Vijayendra said that even the Congress MLAs are unhappy, as they are unable to take up any development work in their constituencies.