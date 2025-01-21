BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal accuses BY Vijayendra of forging BS Yediyurappa's signature, calls for investigation

The former Union minister also dragged Vijayendra’s name into the MUDA scam, claiming that no one is innocent in the land row. “Of course, the ED has seized properties worth ₹300 crore in connection with the misuse of power. But only Siddaramaiah’s name is being highlighted. No doubt, Siddaramaiah is at fault in this matter, but leaders such as Vijayendra, GT Devegowda, and others are involved. There should be an investigation against them,” Yatnal further claimed.

Accusing Siddaramaiah and Vijayendra of playing adjustment politics, the BJP leader charged that the state government has been targeting him and MLC CT Ravi for speaking out to protect Hindu interests, while remaining silent on Vijayendra. He further attacked the government over the killing of a cow in Uttara Kannada, alleging that the Congress was trying to stir up riots in the state by insulting Hindu sentiments.