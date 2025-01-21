BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal accuses BY Vijayendra of forging BS Yediyurappa's signature, calls for investigation

HUBBALLI: Continuing his tirade against BJP state president BY Vijayendra, party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accused him of forging the signature of his father, BS Yediyurappa, when the latter was chief minister, and dared the current Congress government to investigate such signatures by sending the related documents for forensic tests.
Speaking to the media here on Monday, Yatnal charged that specific files were vetted by Vijayendra and the then-chief minister’s signature was forged by him (Vijayendra). “Even Congress leader BK Hariprasad has made a similar allegation. If the Congress is serious, let Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar conduct a probe into the allegation,” Yatnal said.
The former Union minister also dragged Vijayendra’s name into the MUDA scam, claiming that no one is innocent in the land row. “Of course, the ED has seized properties worth ₹300 crore in connection with the misuse of power. But only Siddaramaiah’s name is being highlighted. No doubt, Siddaramaiah is at fault in this matter, but leaders such as Vijayendra, GT Devegowda, and others are involved. There should be an investigation against them,” Yatnal further claimed.
Accusing Siddaramaiah and Vijayendra of playing adjustment politics, the BJP leader charged that the state government has been targeting him and MLC CT Ravi for speaking out to protect Hindu interests, while remaining silent on Vijayendra. He further attacked the government over the killing of a cow in Uttara Kannada, alleging that the Congress was trying to stir up riots in the state by insulting Hindu sentiments.
Questioning, “How did the minority community gain so much courage?” Yatnal said, “Earlier, when the BJP was in power, nothing was done. We too made mistakes in such matters. If strict action had been taken during our term, such incidents wouldn’t have happened.”
In response to the election for the party’s state president’s post, the BJP leader said his faction was ready to fight and would field a candidate from their side. However, the election should be conducted under the supervision of the party’s central leadership. When asked about Vijayendra aspiring to continue as president, Yatnal blasted, “Does he have a desire to forge another duplicate signature and loot the state?”