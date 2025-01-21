BR Patil hopes Belgavi event revives Congress back to old glory

BENGALURU: Five-time MLA, Lingayat leader and Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BR Patil, has written an impassioned letter to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, urging the revival of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals within Congress. Patil called for the party to recommit itself to the values of secularism and democracy to counter the growing challenges posed by communal and divisive forces.
Drawing parallels with the historic 1924 Belgaum session, where Gandhiji redefined the course of Indian politics, Patil expressed hope that the 2025 session, to be presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, would similarly rejuvenate the party.
He emphasised the relevance of Gandhian principles, particularly those outlined in Hind Swaraj, a text that provided solutions to the crises of Western civilisation. Citing 100-year-old freedom fighter GG Parekh, Patil noted that Gandhi practiced an inclusive life. He urged Congress workers to embody this spirit and uphold the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution by Dr BR Ambedkar.
He voiced concern over the rising tide of communalism, hate-mongering, and fascist forces in the country, asserting that the Congress must stand as a “truly secular, committed, and democratic party”.
He hailed Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as a “masterpiece effort” to unite the nation.