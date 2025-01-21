CM misbehaves with women, says BJP leader

BELAGAVI: A BJP leader, Naziya Elahi Khan, made controversial remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a Hindu Convention in Sulebhavi, near Belagavi, on Sunday, accusing him of misbehaving with several women, including journalists, actors, and party workers. She claimed that she often targets the Chief Minister on TV channels for his misconduct with women and even read out a list of alleged incidents of his misbehaviour. A video clip of Naziya’s comments has since gone viral on social media.
Naziya stated that she has been a Muslim for the last 32 years and attends the Kumbh Mela, taking a dip in the Ganga to become a ‘Sanatani Muslim’.
Claiming that Hindus had been "asleep" for the last 54 years, she said that several Hindu conventions are now being held to awaken Hindus in the country. She asserted that the sacrifices of hundreds of years had finally paid off with the construction of the Ram temple.
‘Halt Cow Slaughter’
She called for an end to atrocities against Hindus and the slaughter of cows in the country. She alleged that the Wakf Board is a land mafia and claimed there is no mention of the Wakf Board in the Constitution. She stated that the Centre has all the powers to address the issue if it has the will to do so.
She appealed to Muslim women to give talaq to their husbands, accept Hindutva, and remarry.