CM misbehaves with women, says BJP leader

Naziya stated that she has been a Muslim for the last 32 years and attends the Kumbh Mela, taking a dip in the Ganga to become a ‘Sanatani Muslim’.

Claiming that Hindus had been "asleep" for the last 54 years, she said that several Hindu conventions are now being held to awaken Hindus in the country. She asserted that the sacrifices of hundreds of years had finally paid off with the construction of the Ram temple.

‘Halt Cow Slaughter’

She called for an end to atrocities against Hindus and the slaughter of cows in the country. She alleged that the Wakf Board is a land mafia and claimed there is no mention of the Wakf Board in the Constitution. She stated that the Centre has all the powers to address the issue if it has the will to do so.

She appealed to Muslim women to give talaq to their husbands, accept Hindutva, and remarry.