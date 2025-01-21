Congress ministers reportedly plotting to address grievances with Surjewala ahead of Belagavi rally

BENGALURU: Annoyed by AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala’s style of functioning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s coterie of ministers is reportedly trying to send a message that they will not bow down before him or the party high command, according to sources. With just a few hours left for the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Belagavi on Tuesday, there are widespread rumours that the ministers may meet Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to express their distress. They have already spoken to Siddaramaiah and want his backing, sources said.

When asked about some ministers allegedly complaining to Rahul Gandhi about replacing Randeep Surjewala as Karnataka in-charge, Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar categorically denied it. “Someone is tarnishing the reputation of the media by giving false information. The media should not tarnish its own reputation by believing a planted story,” he suggested.