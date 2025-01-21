Karnataka

ED statement on MUDA is politically motivated, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives for a meeting, along with Energy Minister KJ George, at Vidhana Soudha on Monday
BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the statement of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on attaching properties in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case against him and others is politically motivated. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, the CM said he had nothing to do with the ED’s statement and accused the central agency of releasing the statement at the behest of the BJP.

Congress accuses BJP of using ED to target Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar over MUDA case

On Friday, the ED issued a statement about provisionally attaching 142 immovable properties with a market value of about Rs 300 crore under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in connection with the case against Siddaramaiah and others. The attached properties are registered in the names of various individuals working as real estate businessmen and agents.

Meanwhile, the CM rubbished the Opposition leaders’ allegations that the government is misusing taxpayer money for the party event in Belagavi on Tuesday. There is no question of misusing the funds, he said.

The CM said the government will take stern action against the microfinance companies that are harassing people in rural areas in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. Responding to a question on a brick kiln owner assaulting workers in Vijaypuara, the CM said action would be taken against the accused.

