ED statement on MUDA is politically motivated, says CM Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, the CM rubbished the Opposition leaders’ allegations that the government is misusing taxpayer money for the party event in Belagavi on Tuesday. There is no question of misusing the funds, he said.

The CM said the government will take stern action against the microfinance companies that are harassing people in rural areas in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. Responding to a question on a brick kiln owner assaulting workers in Vijaypuara, the CM said action would be taken against the accused.