‘Kantara Chapter-1’ makers fined Rs 50k for forest violation

BENGALURU/HASSAN: Shooting of Kannada film Kantara Chapter-1, the prequel to 2022 blockbuster Kantara, promoting forest protection and human and wildlife co-existence, has come under the forest department’s scanner with the production house Hombale Films being slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 for illegally dumping film set items into Sakleshpur forest before starting ongoing shooting from January 7-25.
The film unit has also been accused of blasting and axing of trees, during the shooting of the film directed by Rishab Shetty, who is also starring it. The shooting is going on in the deemed forest patch of Yaslur, Sakleshpur forest, survey number 131.
Hassan Conservator of Forests, V Yedukondalan told The New Indian Express, before the film unit was given permission, they had dumped material inside the forest. This is equivalent to trespassing, and under the Karnataka Forest Act, they have been penalised Rs 50,000. A few days later film shooting started.
Hassan DCF Saurabh Kumar said the unit applied for permission on January 1, but they dumped material inside the forest even before approaching the department. The site was inspected on January 3, and an FIR was filed January 4 before the penalty was slapped.
“A detailed investigation is being conducted and the final report will be submitted to the government, following which the next course of the film shooting will be decided,” the official added.
Hassan Deputy Conservator of Forests, Saurabh Kumar said the unit applied for permission on January 1, but they dumped material inside the forest even before approaching the department. The site was inspected on January 3, and an FIR was filed January 4 before the penalty was slapped. “Permission was given for film shooting from January 7- 25, 2025. They are using forest and adjoining gomal land.
Preliminary reports show crackers were burst to create a smoke-effect. Also artificial materials were used to create tree stumps. The land where shooting was permitted was a barren land. Reports from the stationed fire and emergency and police departments have also been taken,” he said. “A detailed probe is being conducted and the final report will be submitted to the government, following which the next course of the film shooting will be decided,” the official added.
In October, 2024, Yash-starrer Toxic, had also come under forest department’s lens for alleged felling of trees and destroying forest to create a film set on the contentious HMT land in Peenya. Khandre had then visited the spot. Taking note of the ground situation, he had ordered that the film shooting be stalled.
On the progress of that case, Khandre said the film unit obtained a stay from the Karnataka High Court on the case filed by the forest department.