‘Kantara Chapter-1’ makers fined Rs 50k for forest violation

Hassan Conservator of Forests, V Yedukondalan told The New Indian Express, before the film unit was given permission, they had dumped material inside the forest. This is equivalent to trespassing, and under the Karnataka Forest Act, they have been penalised Rs 50,000. A few days later film shooting started.

Hassan DCF Saurabh Kumar said the unit applied for permission on January 1, but they dumped material inside the forest even before approaching the department. The site was inspected on January 3, and an FIR was filed January 4 before the penalty was slapped.

“A detailed investigation is being conducted and the final report will be submitted to the government, following which the next course of the film shooting will be decided,” the official added.