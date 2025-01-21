KHAGA urges Nirmala Sitharaman to reject GST rate hike proposal for garment and textile sector

The association also warned that revising GST rates could push consumers and businesses toward informal markets. This shift would harm legitimate retailers while benefiting illegal merchants, it said. KHAGA also emphasised the impact the proposed hike could have on the handloom industry, which employs over 2 million weavers.

“Higher tax rates would make handloom products unaffordable, affecting the government’s efforts to support traditional crafts,” the association said, pointing out that the wool industry, which supports around 1.2 million people directly, is already struggling due to cheap imports from China.

Ethnic garments, often purchased for weddings and celebrations, if categorised under luxury tax, will make them unaffordable for many, the forum said.

“This, in turn, would discourage consumption during cultural and festive events, further slowing the economy,” KHAGA president Prakash Bhojani said.