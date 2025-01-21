Kotekar Society robbery accused attacks cops in escape bid; shot at

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police shot at one of the key accused in the Kotekar Co-operative society robbery case who assaulted police personnel in an escape bid, while taken for a spot 'mahazar' near Alankar Gudde at K C Road on the outskirts of the city.

In connection with the robbery case reported at the Kotekar Agricultural Co-operative Society (Reg.), K C Road, on January 17, the investigation team apprehended three accused from Tamil Nadu on January 20.

Among them, accused Kannan Mani (36), son of Mani, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Chembur, Mumbai, was brought to Mangaluru in custody, and was being enquired here.

As per the information provided by the accused, spot inspection was conducted on Tuesday at around 4.20 pm near Alankar Gudde, K C Road, within the jurisdiction of Ullal Police Station.

The inspection was done in presence of the accused and Inspector of Police, Ullal Station, Balakrishna HN, along with members of the investigation team.

During the inspection, the accused Kannan Mani attempted to escape police custody. He attacked escorting personnel, Anjanappa and Nithin, using a broken beer bottle found at the spot. The accused also pushed the investigation officer, Ullal Police Inspector, and attempted to stab him.

Despite being warned by the accompanying CCB unit Police Inspector, who fired a warning shot in the air, the accused continued his assault and attempted to escape.