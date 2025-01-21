Massive GST fraud involving senior officials, transporters, and mafia exposes multicrore evasion scheme

He said, “Law-abiding transporters are subjected to harassment and extortion by criminal syndicates. The illegal activities have also led to a significant drop in freight rates, creating undue pressure on legitimate businesses. Several transport companies have been identified as active participants in this fraud. Ten operators totally handle hundreds of trucks each day and the volumes are colossal.”

He provided the names of the ten operators, and said the names of the others can be provided on request. These companies lease vehicles from independent truck owners for illegal operations, paying up to Rs 15–20 lakh per month, he alleged.

Atree, who has written to the GST Intelligence wing, marking copies to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said, “Industry insiders said attempts to report these frauds have been met with intimidation and misuse of political and police connections. The industry has called for urgent intervention to dismantle this syndicate and address the systemic corruption within GST enforcement.’’

A senior officer in the Tax Department said the problem needs to be corrected immediately.