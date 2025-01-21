Skywatch time as rare celestial show begins; seven planets to align in March

Highlighting the importance of this event, Guruprasad said while a few planets align when they cross paths in their orbits, having as many as seven align at once is rare.

Among these planets, Venus will be the brightest and the most eye-catching. Mars, with its red hue, will resemble a glowing bulb. Saturn will appear as a tiny dot in the western sky, while Jupiter will look similar, but positioned in the southern sky, Guruprasad said.

Uranus and Neptune will appear like small bright dots, but not be visible to the naked eye as they are much farther compared to the other planets in the alignment. “Their distance from Earth reduces the amount of sunlight they reflect, making them difficult to spot without the help of a telescope,” he said.

Interestingly, this year, March 8 will mark the maximum elongation, with Mercury reaching its farthest point from the Sun. Moreover, by March 12, Saturn will dip below the horizon for a while, but from February 28 to March 12, the planetary alignment will be at its peak, offering the best view of the celestial event.