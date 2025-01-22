13 killed, more than 25 injured in two separate accidents in Karnataka

YELLAPURA: Nine people lost their lives, and 16 others sustained serious injuries when a lorry on its way to the weekly market plunged into the Ghats in Uttara Kannada district.
The tragic incident occurred near a petrol pump after Arbail Ghats, en route to Ankola.
The lorry, carrying more than 40 passengers and loaded with vegetables, was traveling from Hubballi to Kumta for the weekly market.
According to police reports, nine individuals died on the spot, while over 16 others suffered severe injuries. The injured have been rushed to the government hospital in Yellapur for treatment.
Authorities fear that the death toll may rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.
The accident reportedly happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the lorry to overturn.
In another accident in the state, at least four persons including three students were killed and ten others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Wednesday in this district, police said.
The vehicle was carrying students of Mantralaya Sanskrit Pathashala were on a pilgrimage to Hampi to offer prayers at Narahari Temple.
Police said the accident occurred near Araginamara Camp in Sindhanur.
Deceased students have been identified as Aryavandan (18), Sucheendra (22) and Abhilash (20). Driver Shiva (24) too lost his life in this accident.
The 10 injured people have been admitted to a local hospital.
The Sindhanur police visited the spot, shifted the bodies to the mortuary and injured to the hospital.
Sindhanur Traffic Police Station registered a case.