13 killed, more than 25 injured in two separate accidents in Karnataka

YELLAPURA: Nine people lost their lives, and 16 others sustained serious injuries when a lorry on its way to the weekly market plunged into the Ghats in Uttara Kannada district.

The tragic incident occurred near a petrol pump after Arbail Ghats, en route to Ankola.

The lorry, carrying more than 40 passengers and loaded with vegetables, was traveling from Hubballi to Kumta for the weekly market.

According to police reports, nine individuals died on the spot, while over 16 others suffered severe injuries. The injured have been rushed to the government hospital in Yellapur for treatment.

Authorities fear that the death toll may rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.

The accident reportedly happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the lorry to overturn.