Basanagouda Yatnal may become LoP within two months, claims BJP MLA

DAVANGERE: BJP MLA BP Harish has said that Vijayapura MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will likely become the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly within the next two months.

Harish, who represents Harihar in the Assembly, said that Yatnal has the required leadership qualities to take everyone into confidence and build the party. Yatnal is the state BJP’s mass leader, Harish said, adding that the former takes on the opponents without any compromise and does not indulge in adjustment politics with Congress. He also said that Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi are like “two eyes of the BJP who work without adjustment with the opposition”.

Targeting state BJP president BY Vijayendra, Harish said, “He is nothing without his father BS Yediyurappa. There are many people who have dedicated their lives to building the BJP in Karnataka. it is not Yediyurappa alone.” He also challenged Vijayendra to list out his contributions in building the party in the state. “His rebuttal to MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi clearly indicates his childish behaviour and his inexperience,” he added.

He claimed that Yediyurappa formed the government in 2019 owing to support from the 17 legislators who switched to the BJP from the Opposition, and Ramesh played a crucial role in it. “Making allegations against Ramesh forgetting his contributions is not correct,” he added.

He said Vijayendra would have lost from Shikaripura if the Congress had fielded Nagaraja Gowda. Let him resign and win without adjustment with the Congress, Harish challenged Yediyurappa. “When Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar spoke about the forged signature of the then CM made by Vijayendra in the Assembly, he didn’t even sit for an hour in the Assembly. When this is the case, what best can we expect from him to build the party? Considering all these issues, we are demanding the change of guard in the state BJP,” Harish added.