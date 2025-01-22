BJP Core Committee to send three names from each district for president post in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state BJP Core Committee has decided to send three names from each district for the district president post, keeping social justice in mind. The committee meeting was attended by BJP state president BY Vijayendra, former CMs Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, B Sriramulu and others in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Senior BJP leader CT Ravi, who too was present in the meeting, told media persons that to lead the district with more capacity in the next three years, they have decided to take three names from each district.

“We will not just keep social justice in mind, but will take everyone into confidence,’’ he said. “Three names from each district will be sent to the centre. They will discuss it with state leaders and finalise the names,” he said. Asked about the BJP state president’s election, he said it will not be discussed in the core committee meeting. Asked whether there was a discussion on party rebels, he said, “There was discussion done, but I cannot tell everything here.’’