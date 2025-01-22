BJP MLA Munirathna, six aides booked for casteist abuse, assault in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In fresh trouble for Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna, another case under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been booked against him and six others, following a complaint by a 20-year-old woman.

The woman, a daily wage labourer, filed a complaint against seven people for allegedly abusing construction workers, demolishing temporary sheds, and outraging the modesty of women. The RMC Yard police registered an FIR against Munirathna, Vasanthkumar, Channakeshava, Naveen, Sreerama, Peenya Kitty and Peenya Ganga.

The complainant, Geetha, stated that over 60 families were staying in the Akkamahadevi slum near Peenya Degree College at SRS Circle, and working as daily wage labourers and construction workers. Around 11am Monday, MLA Munirathna and his associates arrived at the slum with an earthmover and demolished the temporary sheds. When the residents questioned him, Munirathna allegedly started abusing them, ordered them to leave and return to their native towns in North Karnataka, and also manhandled and kicked the women on the chest.

Sources said the Akkamahadevi slum area belongs to the government and the MLA went to the spot with BBMP officials, but residents had not received any notice to vacate the place. However, during the conversation between residents and the MLA, the latter allegedly abused them with casteist remarks. After verifying the details, a notice will be served to the accused for questioning.

RMC Yard police said a case has been registered against the MLA and six others under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other sections of the BNS.