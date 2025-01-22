Former foresters for protection of national parks in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Retired forest officials and experts submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also chairperson of the Karnataka State Wildlife Board, demanding compliance of the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court judgments on the protection of national parks (NPs) and sanctuaries, and not providing facilities to tribals residing inside forest areas.
In the memorandum, a copy of which is with the TNIE, they expressed their anguish against the CM’s November 26, 2024, directions to Forest, Revenue and RDPR departments to provide developmental facilities (roads, power lines etc) to tribals residing inside NPs and sanctuaries.
They said, “It would be just and prudent to launch a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to ensure a socially just voluntary resettlement of people from NPs, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves is provided... As the Board’s chairperson, you would be aware that Section 29 and 35(6) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (WPA) mandates there shall be no destruction of wildlife in a sanctuary or NP unless it is for the improvement and better management of wildlife.”
They pointed out that Karnataka has received Rs 1,351 crore from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Rule 5(2)(h) that allows for utilisation of the money for voluntary relocation. Of this, Rs 350-400 crore can be earmarked for the relocation of tribals which not only protects wildlife but also delivers social justice to many forest dwellers who are waiting to come out, they said.
Retd PCCF BK Singh said in the guise of Forest Rights Act, fresh rights cannot be entertained at this stage since the time limit of 90 days to file claims is long over, and only the area under actual occupation as on December 13, 2005, can be granted.
This law is in addition to, and not in derogation of, the WPA. “It is distressing to note that rejected claimants have continued to remain in possession of forest land. The government can provide alternative revenue land outside but there is no provision to provide it within NPs and sanctuaries,” he said.
The memorandum also cited many court orders, including the Supreme Court in IA no. 548/2000 in WP 202/1995 which directs a complete ban on removal of trees from any sanctuary or NP; an order issued on November 25, 2005 in IA No. 1220 and IA No. 994 that field interventions should be minimal and no outside agency can undertake any field work inside the core/critical tiger habitat without prior permission of the apex court. It also listed the July 19, 2024, order issued in WP 2406/2024 by the Karnataka High Court, ensuring protection of elephants from electrocution and safety of elephants and other wildlife.