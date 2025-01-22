Former foresters for protection of national parks in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Retired forest officials and experts submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also chairperson of the Karnataka State Wildlife Board, demanding compliance of the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court judgments on the protection of national parks (NPs) and sanctuaries, and not providing facilities to tribals residing inside forest areas.

In the memorandum, a copy of which is with the TNIE, they expressed their anguish against the CM’s November 26, 2024, directions to Forest, Revenue and RDPR departments to provide developmental facilities (roads, power lines etc) to tribals residing inside NPs and sanctuaries.

They said, “It would be just and prudent to launch a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to ensure a socially just voluntary resettlement of people from NPs, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves is provided... As the Board’s chairperson, you would be aware that Section 29 and 35(6) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (WPA) mandates there shall be no destruction of wildlife in a sanctuary or NP unless it is for the improvement and better management of wildlife.”

They pointed out that Karnataka has received Rs 1,351 crore from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Rule 5(2)(h) that allows for utilisation of the money for voluntary relocation. Of this, Rs 350-400 crore can be earmarked for the relocation of tribals which not only protects wildlife but also delivers social justice to many forest dwellers who are waiting to come out, they said.

Retd PCCF BK Singh said in the guise of Forest Rights Act, fresh rights cannot be entertained at this stage since the time limit of 90 days to file claims is long over, and only the area under actual occupation as on December 13, 2005, can be granted.