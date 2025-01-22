Karnataka: BJP MLAs irked by infighting, want top brass to intervene

BENGALURU: With internal bickering within the opposition BJP on the rise, party legislators and parliamentarians who attended a crucial meeting at the state party office here on Tuesday expressed their displeasure and called upon the central leadership to intervene and resolve the crisis. They said that while they stressed on working unitedly, a few leaders are embarrassing the party that needs to be addressed. Many leaders also extended their support to BY Vijayendra for BJP state president. However, MLAs from the rebel camp, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, were absent.

The meeting, held under the leadership of BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Pon Radhakrishnan and co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy, was attended by more than 50 MLAs, MPs and MLCs. During the meeting, many elected representatives expressed their displeasure over how certain leaders were giving anti-party statements and also allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. They sought the high command’s intervention to clear the disputes, which are damaging the party.

Gulbarga Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimud told the media, “We are unitedly working under Vijayendra’s leadership. We also told Agarwal that a few BJP leaders working against the party are trying to mislead the high command. This has to be addressed.”

He added that most of the MLAs and MPs stand united, and the same message was conveyed to the party leaders. The MLAs reportedly told Agarwal that they are taking up many issues against the state government, including scams, but lack of cooperation within BJP is slowing down their purpose. BJP sources said that during the meeting, they also spoke in favour of Vijayendra, pointing out that NDA won 19 seats in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

LoP R Ashoka said the issue of party organisation was also discussed. “Under the BJP party bylaw, the state president can be chosen through elections or can be elected unopposed,” he said.