Karnataka woman dies during female sterilisation operation; family alleges medical negligence

MADIKERI: A police case has been filed at Madikeri Station over the alleged medical negligence during a female sterilisation operation. A protest was held in front of the District Hospital in Madikeri even as police are investigating the case.

A free surgical camp was conducted at Kushalnagar Community Health Center under the Central Government’s sterilisation scheme. A total of 12 women had registered for the sterilisation surged on Tuesday.

Shanthi (27), a resident of Periyapatna taluk admitted at the Community Health center for the surgical procedure on Tuesday. However, her health deteriorated following the administration of anaesthesia. She was being transferred to the District Hospital in Madikeri following this medical emergency, but died while being shifted; the hospital management declared her brought dead.

The kin of the victim gathered at the District Hospital and alleged medical negligence to be the cause of the death. They hosted a protest in front of the hospital and demanded an investigation into the matter.

"My wife was perfectly healthy. She nursed our baby twice before entering the operation theatre. They wouldn't let us see what happened inside," shared Chelladore, the victim’s husband.

Further, the family filed a police complaint against the alleged medical negligence. A spot inspection was conducted even as investigations are ongoing. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Kushalnagar police station. The victim is survived by husband, son and a 4-month-old daughter.

Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan confirmed that Shanthi was the second patient scheduled for the surgery. “Blood samples were collected and an investigation will follow,” he added.

DHO Dr Satish shared this was the first fatality in 20 years of operations by this surgical team, who had successfully performed procedures across Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and other districts. He confirmed both medical and police investigations would be conducted.