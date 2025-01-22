Key accused in Mangaluru bank robbery attempts escape, shot by police

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police shot at one of the key accused in Kotekar co-operative Society bank robbery case when he tried to escape after assaulting two policemen during an inspection of the bank premises near Alankar Gudde on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

A police team investigating the robbery case arrested three accused in Tamil Nadu on January 20. One of the accused, Kannan Mani, 36, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Chembur, Mumbai, was brought to Mangaluru after his arrest and was being interrogated.

The spot inspection was conducted by the team around 4.20pm in the presence of inspector Balakrishna HN of jurisdictional Ullal police station when Mani attempted to escape from custody.

He attacked policemen Anjanappa and Nithin with a broken beer bottle found at the spot. He also pushed the investigation officer and attempted to stab him with the broken beer bottle.

Despite the warning by the CCB inspector, who shot in the air, Mani continued to attack the policemen.

The CCB inspector then shot the accused in his leg. Balakrishna, Anjanappa and Nithin suffered injuries in the attack. The injured policemen and the accused were shifted to Yenepoya Hospital at Deralakatte near Mangaluru.

The robbery took place on January 17 between 1pm and 1.20pm. The accused took away cash and valuables, estimated at Rs 4 crore after threatening the bank employees.