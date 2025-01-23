B Sriramulu accuses BJP leadership of unfair treatment during core committee meeting

BENGALURU: Differences within BJP came to the fore again as senior BJP leader and former minister B Sriramulu openly expressed his displeasure over BJP General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal’s accusation against him at the party core committee meeting on Tuesday that he did not for work the party candidate during the Sandur bypoll.
The Core Committee meeting was attended by former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai, DV Sadananda Gowda, senior BJP leader CT Ravi, Sriramulu, former Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayana and others.
Sriramulu told The New Indian Express, “At the meeting, Agarwal spoke to me rudely in front of all and alleged that I did not work in the recent Sandur bypoll that led to the party’s loss. But I worked for our party candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu right from filing nomination. How can someone even make an allegation without any proof?”
Sriramulu further said BJP state president BY Vijayendra, who had seen him work for the party candidate, did not defend him.
“I have been honest with the party. I had contested from two places and even gave a tough competition to Siddaramaiah in Badami [2018]. I contested from Molakalmuru after party leaders told me to contest.
‘Only Sadananda Gowda came to my rescue’
“I have always agreed with party leaders. They had assured me that I would be made a deputy chief minister, but they did not. Even then, I worked for the party. I might have lost the polls today, but I will come back,’’ Sriramulu said.
He said that though he has worked for the party for over 30 years, it is unfortunate that Agarwal listened to Gali Janardhan Reddy and the party candidate who lost the polls and made rude comments. “I am also hurt because Vijayendra did not say anything. It was only Sadananda Gowda who came to my rescue. After that Agarwal did not say anything,’’ he added.
Sriramulu said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other party leaders in Delhi and explain everything. “Janardhan Reddy is trying to spoil my reputation and I want our party leaders to know what is happening here,’’ he said.