B Sriramulu accuses BJP leadership of unfair treatment during core committee meeting

BENGALURU: Differences within BJP came to the fore again as senior BJP leader and former minister B Sriramulu openly expressed his displeasure over BJP General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal’s accusation against him at the party core committee meeting on Tuesday that he did not for work the party candidate during the Sandur bypoll.

The Core Committee meeting was attended by former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai, DV Sadananda Gowda, senior BJP leader CT Ravi, Sriramulu, former Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayana and others.

Sriramulu told The New Indian Express, “At the meeting, Agarwal spoke to me rudely in front of all and alleged that I did not work in the recent Sandur bypoll that led to the party’s loss. But I worked for our party candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu right from filing nomination. How can someone even make an allegation without any proof?”

Sriramulu further said BJP state president BY Vijayendra, who had seen him work for the party candidate, did not defend him.

“I have been honest with the party. I had contested from two places and even gave a tough competition to Siddaramaiah in Badami [2018]. I contested from Molakalmuru after party leaders told me to contest.