Four-year-old girl tortured, assaulted to death by stepmother in Karnataka's Belagavi

BELAGAVI: The stepmother of a four-year-old girl child has been arrested by Belagavi APMC police on charges of torturing and assaulting the latter to death.

The child's murder which took place in May last year, came to light on Thursday after the child's medical reports revealed the cause of the death.

According to the police, the girl Samrudhi had died of the torture and violence perpetrated by her stepmother Sapna Navi, a resident of Vadgaon in Belagavi who was staying in APMC police station limits when the murder took place.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to light that Sapna was regularly harassing and beating the child up with the intention of killing her. "As soon as the post-mortem reports of the girl revealed that the child died of injuries perpetrated on it, we arrested Sapna from her house,'' a police officer said.

Sources said, Rayanna Navi, the father of the girl is working with CRPF and had married Sapna after the death of his first wife two years ago. The police revealed that his first wife was allegedly killed by her in-laws when the girl was two years old.

Later, Rayanna had married Sapna and she was living with the girl child at a rented house in the APMC police station limits. Rayanna was posted in Chhattisgarh and was not visiting the second wife and child frequently. During her stay with the kid, Sapna ill-treated the girl regularly which eventually led to her death, according to the police.

When the child was declared dead in May last year, her grandparents (parents of the dead first wife of Rayanna), had lodged a complaint with APMC police alleging that the girl's step-mother tortured and beat her to death. Though the police had initially registered an FIR stating that the girl's death was unnatural, Sapnawas was able to get anticipatory bail.

However, Sapna was arrested on Thursday after the post-mortem report revealed the actual cause of the girl's death.