Karnataka BJP state president election likely to be over by first week OF February

BENGALURU: If everything goes well, BJP’s internal election for its state president’s post will be over by the first week of February and it is likely that the person would be elected unopposed. In Karnataka, the state president has always been chosen unanimously without an election. Though the party is on the verge of completing the eligibility process for the election, it is facing many challenges.

As per the eligibility process, the party should have completed 50 per cent of the process for electing presidents at booth, mandal and district level, and the party has till now completed the criteria for district and mandal level. The party’s core committee meeting on Tuesday listed three names from each district for 23 out of 39 districts.

“This qualifies for over 50 per cent of the total posts who are eligible to elect the state president. The list of names has to be cleared by the party high command and it is likely to be done soon. We hope that the state president will be finalised by the first week of February,” a senior BJP leader said on anonymity.

But the election of district presidents is likely to be impacted by internal rifts within the party. It is only getting complicated without the election of the state president yet.

While a large number of BJP MLAs, MLCs and other leaders favour BY Vijayendra continuing as the president, a section of leaders wants an election. Earlier, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka had stated that under BJP party bylaw, the state president can be picked either through election or by unanimous choice. “Union Minister and Karnataka BJP election incharge Shivraj Singh Chouhan will decide,’’ he stated.