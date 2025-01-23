New JD(S) president selection: HDK won’t take legislators’ opinions, does what he thinks: GT Devegowda

MYSURU : JDS Core Committee Chairman and MLA GT Devegowda on Wednesday said that party state president HD Kumaraswamy decides on what he thinks and does not go by the opinion of legislators. He said Kumaraswamy has sought the opinion of the 19 JDS MLAs on choosing the party state president, but ultimately will decide on his own, without respecting the legislators’ thoughts.

Devegowda told media persons here that he is not aware of the developments to appoint a new state president, but wished Youth JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy gets the top post.

Asked whether he is ready to take the responsibility, he sarcastically said, “When I am not able to take the 19 JDS MLAs along, how will I be able to head the party organisation?”

Devegowda said he has informed party leaders about his decision to keep away from the party organisation work for the next six months as he is busy with the development of his constituency, and taking care of his family. He said that one should have the guts to suspend or expel him from the party as he is from the grassroots and has organised the party that has made people elect him repeatedly in elections.

Batting in favour of Siddaramaiah, he said the chief minister need not resign in the alleged MUDA illegal site allotment case, as FIRs have been filed against leaders of other parties too. “Our party should know how many FIRs have been filed against its leaders and introspect before demanding the resignation of the chief minister. The investigation in the case is still progressing, but our party leaders are making statements for political reasons and blowing the issue out of proportion,” he added.

Devegowda lashes out at Yatnal

Asked about the allegations made by BJP senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that he is involved in the Mysore Urban Development Authority scam, Devegowda said that Yatnal is not aware of his merits, assets and liabilities. He dared Yatnal to come out in the open to prove his charges and to compare the assets of the two after entering public life.

Devegowda said he will quit politics if Yatnal proves his charges, and accused Yatnal of taking funds from the Souharda Cooperative Society and depositing it elsewhere. He said the BJP leader has developed a habit of attacking others and wanted to know whether he resigned after an FIR was registered against him in the sugar factory case.