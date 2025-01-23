Right-wing activists attack salon in Mangaluru for allegedly indulging in 'immoral activities'

MANGALURU: A group of Rama Sene activists barged into a massage salon and ransacked it near the KSRTC bus stand at Bejai in Mangaluru. Members of the right-wing organisation alleged that immoral activities were running in the centre.

Rama Sene leader Prasad Attavar and other activists vandalised the private property that was offering spa, massage and other facilities on Thursday afternoon.

In a video footage taken by the activists, they are seen threatening and abusing the women staffers. They are also seen accusing them of indulging in immoral activities. They alleged that they found condoms inside the salon. The activists demanded the concerned authorities take action and shut down all the massage parlours in the city.

The police rushed to the spot and closed the parlour.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that at around 11.51 am, at 'Colors Unisex Salon', located near Aditya Complex, Bijai KSRTC, a group of 9-10 unidentified individuals unlawfully entered the premises and caused significant damage to the property.

They allegedly verbally abused the staff, accusing them of immoral activities and issued threats to harm them further. The group reportedly scattered and damaged the salon materials.

“Two staff members were also assaulted during the incident. One of the intruders was seen recording the incident on a camera. A case is being registered in Barke Police Station based on the complaint of the owner under relevant sections and investigation taken up,” he said.

In the mean time the owner of the parlour denied any illegal activities of having taken place in the venue.

Home minister G Parameshwara who was in Udupi condemned the incident. He said he is not aware as to why the attack has taken place and said if any illegal activities were taking place in the parlour, then it should have been brought to the notice of police. He said the police have been directed to immediately arrest the culprits.