Cabinet meeting: CM Siddaramaiah to tackle Bengaluru Palace land row

BENGALURU: In a surprising move, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has summoned an emergency cabinet meeting at 3 pm on Friday, signalling an urgent government intervention in a high-stakes land acquisition controversy.

The spotlight is on the BBMP, which has pegged a whopping compensation of Rs 3,011.66 crore in the form of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to acquire 15 acres and 17.5 guntas of prime Bengaluru Palace land.

The land, located along the bustling Jayamahal and Ballari Roads, has become a flashpoint of public and political interest. With its immense commercial and strategic value, the acquisition has raised eyebrows, as questions swirl about the justification of such a staggering compensation amount.

At a press briefing held recently, the BBMP emphasised that the compensation package reflects the land’s market value and critical role in Bengaluru’s urban expansion. However, critics have already begun questioning the government’s motives and the timing of this announcement, as tension mounts ahead of Friday’s cabinet meeting.