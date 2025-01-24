Don’t take precipitative action against BJP MLC Ravi, Karnataka HC tells CID

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) not to take precipitative action against BJP MLC CT Ravi, in connection with a case registered against him by the Bagewadi police, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Minister of Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The court noted that the issue involving the jurisdiction - on whether the Chairman of the Legislative Council would take up the issue and close it or the crime be investigated by any investigation agency - needs an answer. Therefore, the CID should not precipitate the issue till January 30, the next date of hearing, the court said in the interim order.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Ravi, questioning the legality of the crime registered over the incident that took place on December 19, and the subsequent order passed by the state government to entrust the probe to the CID.