Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets clean chit in BTC steward nomination case

BENGALURU: In a big relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the special court to try criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs has accepted the closure report filed by the Lokayukta police.

The court said, “There was no act of quid pro quo” against Siddaramaiah in the case in which he was accused of receiving Rs 1.30 crore for nominating a steward for Bangalore Turf Club (BTC).

The other reason given by the Lokayukta police for filing the ‘B’ (closure) report is lack of material to proceed against Siddaramaiah, accused No 1 in the case, and L Vivekananda aka Kings Court Vivek from Mysuru, accused No 2, as complainant NR Ramesh did not appear before the investigation officer (IO).

“Though records indicate that Siddaramaiah received Rs 1.30 crore from Vivekananda, the same cannot be held to be an act of quid pro quo towards his nomination as steward of BTC,” Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat said in his order while accepting the ‘B’ report filed on September 12, 2024.

Alleging that Siddaramaiah, by abusing his position as CM, received Rs 1.30 crore by way of a cheque on July 28, 2014, for nominating Vivekananda as the steward, Ramesh filed a private petition with the special court when the Lokayukta police did not act on his complaint.

In June 2024, the special court rejected the closure report as the Lokayukta police did not adhere to the principles of natural justice and ordered a preliminary investigation. After this, the Lokayukta police filed a ‘B’ report again.

‘Siddaramaiah’s statement not examined’

In the report, the investigation officer stated that Vivekananda was not nominated to BTC for the first time. Siddaramaiah receiving a loan from Vivekananda was declared in his assets and liabilities submitted to the Lokayukta and also while filing his income tax returns. Since stewardship was only an honorary post and no remuneration was paid, it would not attract Sections 7, 8, 9 or 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.