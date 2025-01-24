Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets clean chit in BTC steward nomination case

BENGALURU: In a big relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the special court to try criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs has accepted the closure report filed by the Lokayukta police.
The court said, “There was no act of quid pro quo” against Siddaramaiah in the case in which he was accused of receiving Rs 1.30 crore for nominating a steward for Bangalore Turf Club (BTC).
The other reason given by the Lokayukta police for filing the ‘B’ (closure) report is lack of material to proceed against Siddaramaiah, accused No 1 in the case, and L Vivekananda aka Kings Court Vivek from Mysuru, accused No 2, as complainant NR Ramesh did not appear before the investigation officer (IO).
“Though records indicate that Siddaramaiah received Rs 1.30 crore from Vivekananda, the same cannot be held to be an act of quid pro quo towards his nomination as steward of BTC,” Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat said in his order while accepting the ‘B’ report filed on September 12, 2024.
Alleging that Siddaramaiah, by abusing his position as CM, received Rs 1.30 crore by way of a cheque on July 28, 2014, for nominating Vivekananda as the steward, Ramesh filed a private petition with the special court when the Lokayukta police did not act on his complaint.
In June 2024, the special court rejected the closure report as the Lokayukta police did not adhere to the principles of natural justice and ordered a preliminary investigation. After this, the Lokayukta police filed a ‘B’ report again.
‘Siddaramaiah’s statement not examined’
In the report, the investigation officer stated that Vivekananda was not nominated to BTC for the first time. Siddaramaiah receiving a loan from Vivekananda was declared in his assets and liabilities submitted to the Lokayukta and also while filing his income tax returns. Since stewardship was only an honorary post and no remuneration was paid, it would not attract Sections 7, 8, 9 or 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Protesting against the closure report, the counsel for the complainant contended that the notice issued to Siddaramaiah for his appearance was received by his legal advisor AS Ponnanna and an endorsement was issued stating that “Received copy on August 30, 2024. Please conduct the inquiry at the home residence of Hon’ble Chief Minister on September 2, 2024”. The act of the accused himself fixing the date, time and place for the investigation officer to conduct an investigation is unheard of under the eyes of law. The statement of Siddaramaiah was not examined. They had surrendered themselves to the might and power of the chief minister, he alleged.
But the judge said though it seems that the investigating agency has toed the line of accused Siddaramaiah, the court has to consider the fact that he is holding a constitutional position. In this case, the accused is not facing any trial. It is only a preliminary inquiry to collect material facts. As such, not much importance can be attached to the place of inquiry when no material is there to proceed against the accused, the court said.
In his statement to the Lokayukta police, Siddaramaiah stated that he borrowed money from Vivekananda in 2014 out of friendship and the same was declared in the assets and liabilities submitted to the Lokayukta and while filing I-T returns.
UNAWARE OF CLEAN CHIT TO ME IN MUDA CASE: CM
BENGALURU: Even as opposition BJP slammed the Lokayukta police for reportedly giving a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife BM Parvathy in MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) case, the CM on Thursday clarified that he was unaware of it.
The high court, which will hear an appeal by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna to hand over the case to CBI for investigation on January 27, had instructed the Lokayukta police to submit its investigation report by then. “I don’t know about it,” Siddaramaiah quipped, responding to the buzz in a section of the media about the Lokayukta police giving a clean chit to him and his family members in the MUDA case.