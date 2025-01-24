Lokayukta trying to close MUDA case, will agitate: BJP

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA : Ahead of Lokayukta police submitting their report on the MUDA site allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that the CM’s Office is pressuring the Lokayukta police, and the report is expected to be in favour of the CM. Ashoka said BJP members will fight till the case is handed over to the CBI.

He told reporters on Thursday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confiscated properties in the MUDA case, and the scam runs into Rs 5,000 crore. Siddaramaiah returned 14 MUDA sites, which proves he has committed a crime.

In spite of this, Lokayukta police have not taken any action and are trying to close the case. They are committing a mistake and Siddaramaiah is behind it, he said. “Our fight against this will continue,’’ he added. Ashoka pointed out that Lokayukta police works under the government, and officers also need transfers and promotions. “This is why the probe is going in favour of Siddaramaiah, who is an accused.

We are sure he will get a clean chit,’’ he added. He said the case should be given to the CBI. “The Special Investigation Team in the Valmiki corporation scam gave a clean chit to former minister B Nagendra, and we are sure the MUDA case will also go in the same direction. We will fight till the case is given to CBI,’’ he said.