Report sought on Charmadi forest fire: Karnataka Minister Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Karnataka Forest, Environment, and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday asked the state forest department to submit a detailed report on the recent forest fire reported in Charmadi Ghat.

Khandre directed the authorities to submit a report within seven days on the damage from the fire and the measures taken to prevent it.

The minister has also sought details on the time taken by the department staffers to reach the spot and douse the fire that broke out in Bidirutala forest of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district.

Speaking to the media, Khnadre said that directives have also been issued to the additional chief secretary and heads of the forest department to ensure all fire extinguishing facilities are in place and there is sufficient staff even on standby to control any fire.

“With summer approaching, the forest department has been instructed to take all precautionary measures to prevent forest fires,” he said.

On the recent forest fire, a forest official said, “Controlled burning was taking place in the neighbouring Dakshina Kannada forest division. However, it spread to Charmadi Ghat. Almost 7-8 acres experienced ground fire. Due to strong winds, the fire spread. Involvement of local residents in igniting and spreading the fire is not being ruled out.” Despite the region getting rain in December, the grass went dry owing to the prevailing dry conditions, he said.