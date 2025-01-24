Strong machine tool industry vital for robust manufacturing sector, says Minister HDK

BENGALURU: A strong machine tool industry is essential for a robust manufacturing sector, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating IMTEX 2025 (International Machine Tool and Manufacturing Technology Exhibition) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The minister said that machine tool industry is the cornerstone of the capital goods sector. He also highlighted the significance of the machine tool industry in driving India’s manufacturing and economic growth.

Kumaraswamy lauded Karnataka’s contribution to the machine tool sector, saying, “Karnataka generates 50 per cent of India’s machine tools, earning its title as the machine tool capital of the country. Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), laid the foundation for the industry’s growth five decades ago. Today, Karnataka continues to foster innovation and production excellence.”

Kumaraswamy acknowledged the government’s efforts in supporting the machine tool industry and fostering innovation. He highlighted various union government initiatives, such as the ‘Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector’, aimed at technology upgradation, skill development, and infrastructure enhancement.

“Our ministry has supported the establishment of the Tumakuru Machine Tool Park and partnered with industry and academia to set up Centres of Excellence like the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre at IIT-Madras,” Kumaraswamy added.

Kumaraswamy announced the Ministry’s efforts to develop the National Capital Goods Policy 2025, with a focus on making India a global leader in the sector.

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil was also present at the inauguration.