Study challenges stigma, props livelihood, social inclusion of mentally ill

BENGALURU: An eye-opening, first-of-its-kind study has revealed that targeted support for self-employment enabled financial independence and social inclusion among those with severe mental illness in rural communities.

The study by Live Love Laugh Foundation (LiveLoveLaugh) and researchers from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), published on December 31, 2024, in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Social Psychiatry, challenges long-held misconceptions and stigma attached to mental illness, and offers preliminary evidence that persons with severe mental illness can build independent livelihoods through self-employment when offered free treatment and support locally.

Conducted over a period of 10 months in Jagaluru taluk, of Karnataka’s Davangere district, the study focused on outcomes of a Community-Based Rehabilitation (CBR) programme facilitating self-employment opportunities through a one-time grant from LiveLoveLaugh, managed as a revolving fund by a family-led federation. Participants engaged in locally relevant livelihood activities such as sheep-rearing and tailoring, that are sustainable.

Of the 214 people availing CBR, 98 consented to participate in the study, aged 18-50 years.

The study — titled “Outcome of wage and self-employment intervention for persons with severe mental illness availing rural community-based rehabilitation project: Experience from South India” — found that persons with severe mental illness demonstrated financial reliability, with three out of ten families fully repaying their loans and others showing strong commitment despite challenges.

Employment was found to enhance dignity, purpose and social acceptance while reducing stigma and promoting recovery. Ventures such as sheep rearing and tailoring provided financial relief and a sense of belonging.

Moreover, the program helped beneficiaries to generate earnings to support their livelihood while also increasing community engagement.