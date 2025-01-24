‘There are many deserving actors...’: Sudeep declines Karnataka film award

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, who was selected as the ‘Best Actor’ by the Karnataka government for his role in Pailwaan has declined the honour.
Sudeep said that he has chosen to stop receiving awards for several years and that there are “many deserving actors who have poured in their hearts into their craft and they would appreciate the best actor award far more than he would”.
In a social media post on Thursday, Sudeep said, “Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, it is truly a privilege to have received the state award under the best actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honour. However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold.”
“There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it,” his post read.
The actor said that his dedication to entertaining people has always been without the expectation of awards, and the award from the jury alone serves as a significant boost for him to continue striving for excellence.
“I am grateful to every jury member for selecting me, as this recognition is, in itself, my reward. I sincerely apologize to the jury members and the state government for any disappointment my decision may cause, and I trust you will respect my choice and support me on the path I have chosen” the Sandalwood star said.
Sudeep ended the post by thanking the members of the jury and the State Government for recognising his work and considering him for this award.