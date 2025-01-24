‘There are many deserving actors...’: Sudeep declines Karnataka film award

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, who was selected as the ‘Best Actor’ by the Karnataka government for his role in Pailwaan has declined the honour.

Sudeep said that he has chosen to stop receiving awards for several years and that there are “many deserving actors who have poured in their hearts into their craft and they would appreciate the best actor award far more than he would”.

In a social media post on Thursday, Sudeep said, “Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, it is truly a privilege to have received the state award under the best actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honour. However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold.”