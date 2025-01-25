Automated testing tracks to be set up at 35 RTOs

BENGALURU: To accurately assess driving skills, keep bad drivers off roads and eliminate the possibility of corruption in getting a Driving Licence (DL), the state transport department is gearing up to set up Automated Driving Testing Tracks (ADTT) at 35 Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Karnataka. As of now, the transport department has only seven ADTTs operating in the state.

Speaking to the TNIE, Transport Commissioner Yogeesh AM said, “The state transport department has been taking multiple initiatives to upgrade technology to minimise human interaction, leaving no scope for manipulation. One such important measure is ADTTs. We already have seven ADTTs operating in the state -- two in Bengaluru (Electronics City and Jnanabharathi), Hassan, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad and Shivamogga -- and work is going to add more in the coming months.”

Under ADTTs, we automate the issuing of a driving licence by testing the driver’s skills in a completely automated environment, and record them. The automated rigorous tests will assess the skills of the driver before passing them and issuing the DL. With the help of technology, the entire DL test is done accurately, preventing human interaction and leaving no scope for manipulation, Yogeesh explained.

He added that the ADTTs eliminate the possibility of those who lack good driving skills getting DLs. In 35 RTOs, work to set up ADTTs is ongoing. Once work is completed, driving tests will be completely automated, he said.