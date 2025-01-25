CM Siddaramaiah govt on mat as unauthorised microfin firms run free in Karnataka

MYSURU: Chikkadevamma (49) cooks for her husband and son, takes a tiffin carrier for herself and reaches a nearby estate for work. Her running nose and chilly weather do not bother her or stop her from going to work, as on Saturday, she has to pay Rs 1,766 to a self-help group (SHG) that had lent Rs 1 lakh loan to her daughter.

Any delay in weekly payments will put her in trouble as SHG representatives will sit in front of her house till the money is paid. Rather than face that embarrassment, it is better for her to work non-stop. She is not worried about the steep 30% interest she has to pay. For 93,000 she borrowed, she must pay an interest of Rs 40,720 interest. She had no option, but to borrow from the SHG in the border village of Heggadevanakote.

She is not alone as villagers are bombarded with offers for loans from representatives from over half-a-dozen microfinance companies that offer loans within an hour. All that villagers have to do is produce a copy of their Aadhaar. But these easy loan schemes soon turn into deep debt traps as these companies run their operation like a mafia. This has forced many villagers to flee from their villages.

Jothi (name changed) of Chatra village said they lived a quiet life as labourers. But soon, they were deep in trouble because of the loan trap they fell into. They had to flee from their village to settle down near Pandavapura.

A farmer in Bidarakatti village in Mandya had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from a bank and taken a hand loan of Rs 7 lakh from financiers. Unable to repay after he lost his crop and suffered a loss in his piggery business, he committed suicide.

At Vadeyandahalli in T Narasipur taluk women recently knocked on the door of the tahsildar, accusing microfinance companies of pushing them to suicide, and not giving them enough time to repay loans.

As cases of families leaving towns because of harassment from microfinance companies have increased in Malavalli taluk, local MLA PM Narendraswamy warned microfinance companies against collecting exorbitant interest rates. Villagers, who borrow for the education of their children and other pressing reasons, are forced to pay an exorbitant 24% interest rate, he said.