GSLV-F15/NVS-02 to launch on January 29: ISRO

BENGALURU: The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)- F15/ Navigation with Indian Constellation-2 Satellite (NVS-2) Mission will launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on January 29 at 6.23am.

Researchers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the satellite was flagged off to Sriharikota on January 5, 2025. This is the 17th flight of India’s GSLV and the 11th flight with indigenous cryostage. It is also the eighth operational flight of GSLV and with an indigenous Cryogenic stage and the 100th Launch from the India’s Spaceport Sriharikota. GSLV-F15 payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters. ISRO also took to X- platform to announce the date announced that people can register through its online platform to view the launch from the Sriharikota centre.

The GSLV-F15 will place NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The NavIC is an independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing services.The NVS-02 uses a combination of indigenous and procured atomic clocks for precise time estimation.

ISRO shared, the NVS-02, is the second satellite in the NVS series and is configured with Navigation payload in L1, L5 and S bands in addition to ranging payload in C-band like its predecessor-NVS-01. It is configured on standard I-2K bus platform with a lift-off mass of 2250 kg.