Karnataka may get Rs 10 lakh crore investments during GIM, says Industries minister

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil said on Friday that the state government took a conscious decision not to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland, this year. He told reporters here that this decision was taken to avoid confusion over signing of agreements with firms in Davos and again in Bengaluru when they participate in the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) from February 11-14.

The state expects investments of around Rs 10 lakh crore during GIM, Patil said. He said at least three-fourth of the agreements signed must be realised.

This is the view of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. During the 2022 GIM, the then BJP government claimed that the state would receive Rs 50 lakh crore investments, including Rs 2.40 lakh crore in the green energy sector.

But that did not happen. Such mistakes would not be committed this time. The state lacks capacity for that kind of investment in the green energy sector, Patil said.