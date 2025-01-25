Karnataka: Raichur woman sends her mangalsutra to home minister

RAICHUR: The wife of a man who died by suicide sent her mangalsutra to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, demanding action against employees of a microfinance company who allegedly drove her husband to take the extreme step.

Parvathi, the widow from Kapagal village in Manvi taluk, Raichur district, alleged that the employees of the microfinance company harassed her husband, Sharanabasava. She demanded immediate action against those responsible. She also met the Raichur superintendent of police and submitted a memorandum.

Sharanabasava reportedly died by suicide on January 17 by drinking poison at his village Kapagal in Manvi taluk of Raichur district. His family members alleged that he was harassed every day by the employees of the microfinance company.

It is said that the deceased, who worked as a cab driver and labourer, had taken a loan of Rs 6-8 lakh from private microfinance companies. As he was unable to pay some installments, he was allegedly harassed by their employees.

On Friday, hundreds of women led by the Janaseva Foundation protested in Raichur, demanding action against microfinance companies. Janaseva Foundation president Javed Khan demanded that all loans of those who had taken loans from microfinance companies should be waived off.