Karnataka: Sandur BJP workers stand with Sriramulu

BALLARI: Workers of the BJP Wing in Sandur taluk have come out in defence of beleaguered former minister B Sriramulu, who was recently termed as being ineffectual, by party state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal at a core committee meeting, where the former’s lack of participation in the campaign going into the Sandur bypoll was blamed for the BJP’s defeat.

Criticising the treatment given to Sriramulu, the Sandur BJP members have also planned to meet state party president BY Vijayendra on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sriramulu has confirmed that he will never quit the BJP, and intends to meet PM soon Narendra Modi and party national president JP Nadda.

A day after Sriramulu expressed his angst against his once close friend and ally, Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy, he refused to speak further about Reddy, and said the high command will look into everything. However, the Sandur BJP unit has assured full support to Sriramulu.

“I was personally hurt by Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, but our national president called me and assured that the matter would be resolved. As per his instruction, I will not comment further,” Sriramulu said.

Reacting to the Congress reportedly wooing Sriramulu to join its ranks, he said, “BJP is like my mother, and I share a special bond with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I am with the BJP and will never jump ship.”