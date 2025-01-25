Lokayukta police may submit MUDA probe report to HC on Saturday

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police are likely to submit their report on investigation in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam before the High Court on Saturday. The report, according to sources, was reportedly vetted by the two seniormost IPS officers heading the Lokayukta police -- ADGP Manish Kharbikar and IGP A Subramanyeswara Rao, on Friday.

On January 15, the High Court had entrusted the two top police officers to peruse and oversee investigation by the Mysuru wing of the Lokayukta police into the criminal case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathy and two others over the alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites in upscale Vijayanagar Layout. The sites were in lieu of the low-value 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village by MUDA in 2021. The land was gifted to Parvathy by her brother Mallikarjun Swamy in 2010.

According to informed sources, the anti-corruption police wing may submit a “status report” on the investigation done so far, while seeking some more time from court to complete it. “It is possible that Lokayukta police may state that they have reportedly found no evidence to prove the complicity of the prime accused (Siddaramaiah) in the alleged alternative land allotment scam.

They may also state that during the course of investigation, they have found compliance/negligence of then MUDA officer/s or others. They may seek time from court to investigate them. For that, they will have to seek sanction from the government under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988. This will be a time-consuming affair,” said sources on condition of anonymity.