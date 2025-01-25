Sexual assault on child in Karnataka Minister seeks strict action

UDUPI: Udupi district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar directed the Udupi SP Dr Arun K and the DC Vidya Kumari K to take stern action against the accused who allegedly tried to sexually assault a five-year-old girl child in Udupi on Thursday.

As the accused is absconding in this case, Hebbalkar said the accused should be arrested immediately and the girl child should be given all assistance in this time of trauma. The victim's parents have filed a police complaint.

An unidentified person in his 30s is caught on CCTV footage luring the child with a chocolate in his hand before trying to sexually assault her. However, the alert local people saw his attempted act and tried to catch hold of him. However the accused fled the scene.

Police are searching for the accused. Udupi police shared the video grab of the accused person and sought the cooperation of the public in tracing him.