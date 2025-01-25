TEAL looks to expand aerospace parts manufacturing footprint

BENGALURU: Enthused by a burgeoning aerospace market in India and globally, TEAL (Titan Engineering and Automation Limited) is looking at expanding its aerospace components and sub-assemblies manufacturing shop floor at its sprawling facility in Hosur.

TEAL, a fully-owned subsidiary of Titan Company Limited, has already envisaged investing more than Rs 400 crore over the next 4-5 years towards expansion, covering its different verticals, including automation and manufacturing, which encompasses its aerospace components and sub-assemblies’ business.

“The aerospace component system manufacturing segment is on an uptick and India is very well-suited to cater to this segment, and we are very good at precision manufacturing,” TEAL CEO and MD Neelakantan P Sridhar told the TNIE. “Typically, our capability lends itself well for components in engine accessories, landing systems, and actuation controls. In all, we make 800-1,000 components today,” he added.

Accordingly, TEAL is a Tier-I supplier to aircraft parts (eg. engine) manufacturers, and Tier-II supplier to aircraft manufacturers. From Pratt & Whitney engine components that power IndiGo’s aircraft, to critical components on an Air India flight and some parts that go into HAL’s light helicopter engine, TEAL has a footprint in the domestic market and across the globe.