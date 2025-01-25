‘Tech dumping now a rising concern for India’, says Deputy National Security Advisor

BENGALURU: Pavan Kapoor, Deputy National Security Advisor, on Friday said while technology-driven initiatives in various fields are crucial, the rising concern for India is addressing technology dumping.

“Tech dumping” is the practice of old, outdated or malfunctioning electronic devices and technologies being exported by developed countries to developing countries at low prices. This can lead to environmental damage due to improper disposal and harm local economies by displacing potential markets for newer updated technologies.

A careful watch is being kept on where technology is coming in from, the type and its usage, he said, adding the government was also keeping track on responsible data sharing and the regulations globally, and on the global shifts and trends, including from the United States. The country is watching the US and its steps on controlling AI chips, he said.

Kapoor was speaking to the TNIE on the sidelines of the inauguration of the first edition of the two-day Technology Dialogue 2025, “Exploring New Frontiers in Technology Diplomacy”, organised by the Indian Institute of Science, Ministry of External Affairs and Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Union government.

Addressing the delegates virtually, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said addressing issues like technology dumping, technological dependency and stifling innovation will enable India to safeguard its interests.

“We are working to strengthen technology governance frameworks focussing on ethical AI, responsible quantum technology deployment and a robust intellectual property protection from offences. These frameworks are crucial for ensuring that innovation benefits society and economy,” he said.

