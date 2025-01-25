Three arrested in Honnavar cow slaughter case

HONNAVAR (UTTARA KANNADA): As part of its probe into the incident of brutal slaughtering of a pregnant cow which took place in Salkod forests of Honnavar taluk in Uttara Kannada district, the district police have arrested three persons who have been involved in cattle theft and smuggling in the past.

The accused have been identified as Altaf Katapurusu, driver by profession, Herangadi village, Apkhar Colony, Honnavar taluk, Mathin Katapurusu, coolie by profession Herangadi, Aphkar Colony, Honnavar taluk, Mohammed Hussain Khurve, cook, Herangadi Khurva village, Honnavar taluk. They have been booked on charges of cattle theft by the Honnavar police and produced before a court.

The accused have been found to have been involved in cattle lifting in Salkod, Kondakuli, Hosakuli and Kavalakki villages. Continuing with the probe related to the cow slaughter, the police conducted a meeting of people who cut minced meat and sell.

They have been warned against killing, chopping, selling and transporting meat of cows and buffaloes. They have been told that they will be booked for illegal beef trade and their business will be shut.

It may be recalled here that on Sunday morning a pregnant cow was chopped using a sharp weapon and its body was taken away leaving its head and legs behind and the unborn calf was dumped in a cruel manner. The incident occurred when the pregnant cow was grazing in a nearby forest at Salkod Gram Panchayat in Honnavar taluk.