Women’s panel chief calls for check on forced loan recoveries in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: Claiming that many women are traumatised due to forcible recovery of loans borrowed from local microfinance firms, Karnataka State Commissioner for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary has asked district administrations to constitute a vigilance committee to keep a check on MF firms and help victims.

Addressing the media after chairing a review meeting on Friday, Nagalakshmi said she has been receiving several harassment complaints from women.

“During my visits to multiple places, especially in the rural areas, a lot of women came forward, narrating episodes of how they were mentally tortured by representatives of MF firms.

They said they have even sold their jewellery to repay loans, which attract huge interest.

They were urging me to save them from the torture,” she said. The administrations must assure the people that they can file complaints with the police or at the DC’s office anytime, she added.