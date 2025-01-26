Dy CM DK Shivakumar seeks financial aid for critical infra projects

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Union budget on February 1, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought financial assistance from the Centre for major infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, including the tunnel road project.

With a population nearing 1.5 crore, the city urgently requires major infrastructure projects to sustain its growth and maintain its status as the Silicon Valley of India, the DyCM stated in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The state government is seeking financial assistance for the tunnel road project and elevated road along with the Metro viaduct (double decker stretch), flyovers, roads in buffer areas and implementation of the Peripheral Ring Road/ Bengaluru Business Corridor and providing additional drinking water supply to Bengaluru.

The DyCM stated that the government proposes constructing underground vehicular tunnels to address the city’s traffic congestion as widening existing roads is challenging due to land scarcity and acquisition difficulties.

The North to South corridor from Esteem Mall near Hebbal to Silk Board Junction near HSR Layout, about 18.5 km, at an approximate cost of Rs 15,000 crore, and the East to West corridor from KR Puram Circle to Nayandahalli Junction in Mysuru Road covering 28.5 km at an approximate cost of Rs 25,000 crore are the two corridors.

The state government has agreed to provide Rs 19,000 crore VGF (Viability Gap Funding) for this project and the draft DPR prepared is published for the opinion of the general public, Shivakumar stated.

The DyCM stated that following the successful implementation of a double-decker road along the Metro Yellow Line from Silk Board Junction to Ragigudda, the state government proposes extending the same model for two corridors -- JP Nagar to Hebbal (via Outer Ring Road West) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (Via Magadi Road East) at an estimated additional cost of Rs.8,916 crore.

Shivakumar stated that a pre-feasibility survey by M/s Altinok Consulting Engineering Ink recommends constructing 17 major flyovers spanning 99.50 km across 11 high-traffic corridors. This project is estimated to cost Rs 12,000 crore and will address major traffic issues in the city, he stated.