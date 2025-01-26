Gang abducts Ballari doctor, demands Rs 6 crore ransom

BALLARI: Dr Sunil, 45, a pediatrician at Ballari District Hospital, was allegedly abducted by a gang from a public park near his residence on Saturday.

The kidnappers have demanded that they be paid Rs 6 crore for his release.

Senior police officers, including the superintendent of police, held an emergency meeting and formed a special team to investigate the case.

A complaint has been filed at Gandhi Nagar police station.

According to police, the kidnappers seem to be familiar with Dr Sunil’s routine.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the park show four people forcibly taking him away.

Within a few hours, the kidnappers contacted Dr Sunil’s family members and placed their demand for ransom.

The police suspect that the kidnappers targeted Dr Sunil as his brother is a prominent businessman in the city. The special team has obtained some clues and is hopeful of solving the case soon, the police said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy expressed shock over the abduction of Dr Sunil and urged the state government to take swift action.

He alleged that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating with each passing day.